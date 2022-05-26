A man has been convicted of multiple sexual offences against a young child.

Simon John Hayden-Reno, 28 of Cudham Drive, New Addington, was convicted after a trial at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, 25 May of one count of rape of a girl under 13.

Hayden-Reno had previously pleaded guilty to 13 further sexual offences, namely:

– Three counts of assault a girl under 13 by penetration; – Six counts of making an indecent photograph of a child; – Three counts of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity; – One count of assault of a girl under 13 by touching.

He was found not guilty of a second count of rape of a girl under 13.

He will be sentenced later in the year on a date to be arranged.

The offences took place from 2017 to 2018 mainly at a residential premises in New Addington. Hayden-Reno was known to his victim, but not related to her, and took advantage of any time that he was alone with her.

On 4 October 2018 the victim, who was under ten-years-old, told her mother what had been happening and this was reported to police.

An immediate investigation began by detectives from the South Area Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Hayden-Reno was arrested on Sunday, 7 October 2018 and interviewed, but he denied the allegation.

The young victim was supported by specialist officers and other professional agencies who supported her and her family.

The young age and vulnerability of the victim meant that police had to conduct a rigorous investigation to carefully amass the necessary evidence.

Numerous statements were taken and it was during a forensic search of Hayden – Reno’s phone that the indecent images of children were uncovered..