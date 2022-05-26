A murder investigation is under way after one man was killed and six injured during a fight in Bristol

Police were called at 10pm on Tuesday to reports of a disorder at Bloomfield Road in Brislington.

Officers found one man with serious injuries in nearby Runnymead Avenue, and despite being given emergency first aid he died at the scene.

Five men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. At least six men suffered non life-threatening injuries and are being treated in hospital.

It is believed several people arrived at the scene in vehicles, police said.

One car was left abandoned and has now been recovered for a forensic examination.

“This is a shocking and violent act which happened in residential streets in Brislington,” said Ch Insp Mike Buck from Avon and Somerset Police.

“We know this will be of great concern to those living in the area and we’d like to reassure the public although we’re in the early stages of an investigation, we’re currently treating this as an incident involving people known to each other.