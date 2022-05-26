A year on from the shooting of Sasha Johnson in Southwark, the charity Crimestoppers is offering a substantial reward for information

Crimestoppers, a charity totally independent of police, is offering the reward for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the attack.

Sasha was shot at a party shortly before 03:00 on Sunday, 23 May 2021 in Consort Road, SE15. The head injuries Sasha suffered that night were catastrophic. As a result, she now struggles to say more than a few words and requires constant medical attention.

Sasha is often in terrible pain as a result of her injuries and her movement is now extremely limited.

She has two young sons and they, and Sasha’s family, are having to deal with this daily heartbreak.

This is a truly awful case and Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for those who are willing to give information anonymously that leads to the conviction of those responsible.

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Sasha is loved by her family and friends and is an active champion for people’s human rights. What’s happened to her is absolutely horrific. Her life will never be the same again.

“We know that many people who were there on the night are her friends and supporters. And yet, there remains a wall of silence.

“Crimestoppers is here to give people the courage to speak up. Since we began in the late 1980s we have never revealed the identity of someone who has contacted us. Protecting your identity is key to everything we do.