May 26, 2022
1 Min Read

British Transport Police want to identify a man after staff were threatened with violence at Greenhithe station on 24 April. An altercation broke out between a man and a railway enforcement officer. The man threatened to throw them onto the tracks. 0800 405040, Ref: 441 of 24/04/22.