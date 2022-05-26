Blaze rips through Whitstable town’s world-famous fish market that is now being tackled by over 60 firefighters

Fire crews are tackling a huge blaze that has broken out at a commercial building on the edge of Whitstable Harbour.

Fire crews were called shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon after flames ripped through the large warehouse that is used to cook fish

A road closure has been put in place to assist with fire fighting activities. A large High volume pump has also been deployed to assist in put out the blaze.

A spokesperson for Kent Fire and Rescue said:

Kent Fire and Rescue Service remains at the scene of a fire at a commercial premises in Whitstable Harbour. Ten fire engines and a height vehicle are in attendance, and crews are making steady progress, using hose reel jets and compressed air foam to tackle the fire. Anyone living or working nearby is still advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution due to smoke, and to avoid the area where possible while the emergency services deal with the incident. Please share this message with anyone who may not have access to the internet, thank you.