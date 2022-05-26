Can you help Police find Nicola Dalby who is missing from Chelmsford?

Nicola was last seen around 10am today, (May 26) and has not been in touch with anyone since, but we want to make sure she is ok.

The 56-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of slim build with short grey hair. She was wearing a pink cap and a dark jacket.

Nicola uses a blue mobility scooter which has a smiley face at the front to help her get around and she may have been in Chelmer Village this afternoon.

Police would ask the public to look out for Nicola and call us if they see her or know where she is.

Officers need to make sure Nicola’s safe.

Anyone with information about Nichola’s whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1178 of 26 May.

If you’re with her now, please call 999.