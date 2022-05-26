Detectives investigating the death of a man in his 30s in Basingstoke have made four arrests

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four are currently in police custody.

The arrests come after a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries in a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on Sunday 22 May.

Officers were called at 11.14pm that night and attended the address. The man was later pronounced dead.

Officers remain at the house today and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote Operation Beckon or the crime reference number 44220203196.

You can also send us information online by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC22N02-PO1 and quoting the same reference number.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.