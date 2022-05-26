Firearm recovered after proactive stop by plain-clothed cops

Two plainclothes police officers recovered a gun and a hunting knife after a proactive stop in Sheffield on Friday (20 May).

At 11.55am, the constables were travelling along Beaumont Road North when they witnessed a man wearing a balaclava riding an e-scooter. In a search of a rucksack he was wearing, the pair found a viable firearm and a large hunting knife.

On Saturday (21 May), a 19-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident. Malique Clithero, of Deer Park Way, is charged with possessing a firearm without a certificate and possessing a knife in a public place. He was remanded in to custody.