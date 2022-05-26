Kent Fire and Rescue Service remains at the scene of a fire at a commercial premises at the junction of Queen Street and Milton Road, in Gravesend

Both roads have been closed while crews work to extinguish the fire, and people are asked to avoid the area while the closures remain in place. Please share this information with relatives or neighbours who might not have access to the internet or social media.

No casualties have been reported and firefighters continue to make good progress.

Officers from Kent Police are in attendance to assist with traffic management.

Nine fire engines and a height vehicle are in attendance, and crews wearing breathing apparatus are working to extinguish the flames using hose reel jets and main jets.

The cause is not yet known.

More to follow.