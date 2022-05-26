nvestigators are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses after a car reported stolen was driven dangerously near #Maidstone

At 9.15am on Wednesday 25 May, officers saw a silver Honda CRV in Marden Road, #Staplehurst and suspecting it was stolen indicated for the driver to stop.
The car failed to stop and was driven dangerously while being pursued along rural roads. The vehicle was eventually abandoned in Spelmonden Road, #Horsmonden, following a collision with another car.
The occupants left on foot. Following assistance from a police helicopter, two men and a teenage boy were arrested and taken into custody.
PC Paul Otter, of Maidstone CID, said: ‘Drivers in Staplehurst, Marden and Horsmonden may have seen the silver Honda travelling at speed. We are urging motorists with dashcam and residents with private CCTV to check for footage that may assist our investigation.’
Anyone with information should contact us on 01622 604100, quoting reference 25-0260.
You can also call #Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.