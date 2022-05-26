Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Dorchester are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward

Dorset Police received a report at 2.17pm on Tuesday 24 May 2022 of a single vehicle collision involving a white Triumph motorcycle on the A35 Puddletown bypass near to Tolpuddle.

The rider of the motorcycle – a man aged in his 50s – sadly died at the scene. His family has been informed.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. It was fully reopened shortly after 8pm.

Police Sergeant Geraint Butler, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who very sadly died.

“An investigation is underway into this collision and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“I would be keen to hear from any motorists who may have captured the incident, or the events leading up to it, on dashcam footage.

“Finally, I would like to thank the public for their patience while the road closures were in place. These were absolutely necessary to allow us to carry out a thorough examination of the scene.”