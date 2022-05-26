Police are appealing for information to help find Lily Doherty who’s missing from #Chelmsford.
Lily, 14, was reported missing shortly after 3.35pm yesterday (Tuesday 24 May).
She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with shoulder-length straight blonde hair.
When she was last seen she was wearing a black t-shirt with a green logo on it, black leggings, and a black coat with black fur trim round the collar and cuffs, and carrying a black holdall bag.
We’re worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.
If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call Police on 999.