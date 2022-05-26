Police are appealing for information to help find Lily Doherty who’s missing from #Chelmsford

Lily, 14, was reported missing shortly after 3.35pm yesterday (Tuesday 24 May).

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with shoulder-length straight blonde hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black t-shirt with a green logo on it, black leggings, and a black coat with black fur trim round the collar and cuffs, and carrying a black holdall bag.

We’re worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.