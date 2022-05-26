Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery and criminal damage in the west of Southampton

At 8.27am this morning, we received reports that a 12-year-old boy was threatened with a penknife by a teenage boy who asked him to hand over his bike in Cuckmere Lane outside Redbridge Community School.

The boy was not harmed and nothing was stolen.

The teenager then proceeded to follow a black Renault Clio which was in the area onto the school grounds and cause damage to the rear of the vehicle while the driver and her children were inside the car.

He then left the scene on a yellow or lime green push bike.

Officers have been conducting enquiries since this happened to identify and locate the boy and are asking the public for their help.

He is described as: -15 to 16 years old -White -Slim build -5ft 8ins tall -Wearing a navy blue Nike tracksuit, a navy blue man bag, a black coat and a black balaclava

Officers remain at the scene and we are working with the school regarding this incident.

We will be conducting patrols at the school today, including during the end of the school day, and ask that parents speak to officers if they have any concerns.

Do you have dash cam, mobile phone, CCTV or ring doorbell footage of the incident?

Do you know who the boy is or where he may be?