Police are trying to trace two teenage girls after we received a third party report of a man making inappropriate comments in Ryde

It was reported to police that at around 8.55pm on 19 May, the man in question approached the two girls – who were described as being around 15 or 16 years-old – outside The Crown Pub and made inappropriate and sexualised comments towards them.

Police attended and identified and spoke to a man about this, who was subsequently made to leave the area.

Officers have been making enquiries to understand the full circumstances of this incident and are trying to identify the two girls.

Police want to speak to them about this incident and obtain an account of what took place.

One of the girls was described as wearing a tracksuit, and the other a rain mac.