BREAKING • BROMLEY • KENT Police in South London are urgently trying to find a teenage boy who has gone missing May 26, 20221 Min Read Mohamed, who is aged 15, is missing from his home in Bromley. Officers say he could have travelled to the Croydon or Wandsworth areas as their search continues. You may also like BREAKING • Sandwell • WEST MIDLANDS Detectives investigating the disappearance of a Sandwell teen nearly 23 years ago May 26, 2022 BREAKING There’s nothing like some fresh air to put a spring in your step. It’s time to get out there and join BBC Northern Ireland for the launch of The Big Walk May 26, 2022 BREAKING • DONCASTER • SOUTH YORKSHIRE Officers investigating a shooting in Edlington, Doncaster, at the weekend have made two arrests May 26, 2022 BREAKING • DORSET • Tolpuddle. Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Dorchester are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward May 26, 2022 BREAKING • SHEFFIELD • SOUTH YORKSHIRE Firearm recovered after proactive stop by plain-clothed cops May 26, 2022 BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE Detectives investigating the death of a man in his 30s in Basingstoke have made four arrests May 26, 2022 BREAKING • ESSEX • Leigh on Sea A man has admitted causing the death of father of two Philip Mersh in Leigh-on-Sea last year following an investigation by specialist detectives. May 26, 2022 BREAKING • OXFORDSHIRE • WITNEY Firefighters called to barn a blaze May 25, 2022 BREAKING • LANCASHIRE • MANCHESTER A former pub landlord has been jailed for 21 years after carrying out a series of sexual assaults on four young girls he had groomed May 25, 2022 BREAKING • CUMBRIA A detective has been commended in recognition of his tireless work securing convictions and significant prison sentences against a host of sex offenders over an 18-month period May 25, 2022 BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX Tribute to motorcyclist who died on rural road near Brighton May 25, 2022 BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX Officers responded and after an extensive search found a man in Elm Grove who had suffered serious injuries May 25, 2022 A teenager has been sentenced following a serious assault in Southampton A jury at Southwark Crown Court yesterday found the 74-year-old guilty of two counts of cheating the public revenue and one of fraud by false representation