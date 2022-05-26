Home » LATEST NEWS » Police in South London are urgently trying to find a teenage boy who has gone missing
May 26, 2022

Police in South London are urgently trying to find a teenage boy who has gone missing

May 26, 2022
Police in South London are urgently trying to find a teenage boy who has gone missing, UKNIP
 
Mohamed, who is aged 15, is missing from his home in Bromley.
Officers say he could have travelled to the Croydon or Wandsworth areas as their search continues.
 
 