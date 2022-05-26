RNLB Alfred Albert Williams was launched at the request of UK Coastguard following the receipt of a Distress (MayDay) call

Bembridge RNLI’s All-Weather Lifeboat (RNLB Alfred Albert Williams) was launched at 1.40pm to assist in locating the source of a Distress (MayDay) call that had been picked up by Solent Coastguard.

RNLB Alfred Albert Williams (Tamar All-Weather Lifeboat 16-17) was launched at the request of UK (Solent Coastguard) at around 1.40pm this afternoon following the receipt of a Distress (MayDay) call from an unknown vessel that said they were taking in water and sinking. Portsmouth RNLI, Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue and a Coastguard helicopter (Rescue 175) were also tasked.

The Alfred Albert Williams headed up towards Cowes (mid-Solent conditions were lumpy in the WSW’erly Force 6 breeze) but having found no sign of a sinking vessel, she was stood down and and was returning to the Offshore Boathouse when having got as far as Seaview, she was re-tasked to an 11m yacht that was aground on the Bramble Bank.