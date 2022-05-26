RNLB Alfred Albert Williams was launched at the request of UK Coastguard following the receipt of a Distress (MayDay) call

Bembridge RNLI’s All-Weather Lifeboat (RNLB Alfred Albert Williams) was launched at 1.40pm to assist in locating the source of a Distress (MayDay) call that had been picked up by Solent Coastguard.
RNLB Alfred Albert Williams (Tamar All-Weather Lifeboat 16-17) was launched at the request of UK (Solent Coastguard) at around 1.40pm this afternoon following the receipt of a Distress (MayDay) call from an unknown vessel that said they were taking in water and sinking. Portsmouth RNLI, Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue and a Coastguard helicopter (Rescue 175) were also tasked.
The Alfred Albert Williams headed up towards Cowes (mid-Solent conditions were lumpy in the WSW’erly Force 6 breeze) but having found no sign of a sinking vessel, she was stood down and and was returning to the Offshore Boathouse when having got as far as Seaview, she was re-tasked to an 11m yacht that was aground on the Bramble Bank.
However, having got to off Gilkicker Point she was stood down after the yacht reported that she was in no danger and with the tide rising did not require any assistance. The Alfred Albert Williams therefore returned back to the Offshore Boathouse. She was re-housed by 4.15pm.