The historic and cultural Cathedral city of St Albans, Hertfordshire, is one of the UK’s hottest destination spots in summertime

With a jam-packed calendar of excellent entertainment, engaging events and fantastic festivals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And all against a back-drop of beautiful architecture, stunning parks and outside spaces, fabulous independent shopping, incredible heritage attractions and enticing eateries… St Albans is just waiting to be explored.

Whether you live local or are visiting for a day or longer, soak up the vibrancy of this wonderful city, just 20 miles and 20 minutes by train from London.

Here’s what’s on…

Pub Pride

St Albans pubs and retail will be joining together to welcome the LGBTQ+ community and highlight their commitment to diversity at the annual Pub Pride event. Run by charity, Ask for Clive, and supported by sponsors including St Albans BID, there will be lots of activities and events to enjoy including Herts Gay Outdoor Group walk to the Elephant & Castle in Wheathampstead, a Pride service at St Saviour’s Church, an Open House Film Club night showing three brilliant films across the city, comedy at The White Lion and both St Albans Museum + Gallery and the Cathedral will be illuminated in Pride colours. Pubs will be dressed in Pub Pride bunting and special Pub Pride beers will be available. Lots of chances to grab some fun and colourful snaps for Instagram with giant rainbow-coloured posters across town, including at St Albans City Thameslink station. Follow @ask.for.clive for updates

Friday 27th May, St Albans Pubs



Hertfordshire County Show

Hertfordshire’s largest outdoor event will see the return of the gravity defying Bolddog FMX stunt team as its showpiece attraction, leaving the whole entire family gasping in amazement. Showjumping, Equine classes and Livestock Competitions also return for 2022– loved by everyone whether they’re an enthusiast, competitor, or excited spectator. Shop ‘til you drop with independents showcasing their products and visit the Food and Farming zone where visitors can make their own Hertfordshire lunch while enjoying the delights of pig racing! Lots more to enjoy, including local live music from Rock Choir, Electric Umbrella and Todd in the Hole artists. Tickets are available at: https://www.hertsshow.com

Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th May, Redbourn

IMAGE: Hertfordshire County Show ©Tracy Whittington

Roman Theatre Open Air Festival

Enjoy the fun and drama of live theatre with three months of outdoor entertainment in the historic grounds of the ‘Roman Theatre of Verulamium’. With 16 shows in the programme, there is something for everyone to enjoy including drama, comedy, opera, musicals and live music. Shows include A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Importance of Being Earnest, Little Women and lots more. Facilities at the Roman Theatre provide safety and comfort to ensure audiences of all ages can enjoy the huge array of entertainment on offer at the festival. Tickets available from www.ovo.org.uk

24th May to 11th August, Bluehouse Hill, St Albans

St Albans Platinum Party

Join together for this action-packed, free street party held in St Albans city centre to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Organised by St Albans City & District Council and sponsored by St Albans BID, entertainment and music will salute the diverse and inclusive society the city has become over the course of the Queen’s 70-year reign, with a multicultural programme including party music from different traditions. Traders selling hot food and various drinks will line the streets, with tables and chairs for people to get together and enjoy the atmosphere. Children’s entertainment will include games, face-painting and circus skills workshops. The event will culminate with a beacon lighting ceremony outside the Museum + Gallery at 9.45pm to tie in with the national beacon celebrations. The Platinum Party will be centred on St Peter’s Street, which will be closed to traffic, and run from 3pm to 10pm. https://www. enjoystalbans.com/jubilee/

Thursday 2nd June, 3 – 10pm, St Peter’s Street

St Albans On Sea

Despite St Albans being 40 miles from the nearest coastline, this exciting exhibition at Museum + Gallery explores fascinating stories and the wide-range of connections the city has with the sea. From the Sea God mosaic in Verulamium to the current HMS St Albans and stories from St Albans’ residents to local artists’ depictions of the sea, this exhibition is a delight for all ages. As part of the exhibition, the museum received a grant from the Headley Trust to restore a beautiful model ship made by a Napoleonic Prisoner of War who was held in the Abbey Gateway in St Albans.

May – November, St Albans Museum + Gallery https://www. stalbansmuseums.org.uk/

St Albans Half Marathon

Celebrate the 40th Ruby Anniversary of the Half Marathon which has become a regular date in the athletics calendar, attracting runners from around the world. Races will be held in beautiful Verulamium Park for all ages and levels including the 1.5k Fun Run, the 5k, the Wheelchair Race, the Walking Half Marathon and the Half Marathon. Entries are open until Thursday 9th June, visit: https://bit.ly/3yF1V4T

Sunday 12th June, 8.30am, Verulamium Park

Harpenden Summer Carnival

The 55th Summer Carnival with the theme of Superheroes offers the chance for all ages to dress up and join in the fun. An action-packed programme of acts and activities will provide entertainment alongside fantastic bands providing music throughout the day and a wide range of stalls with delicious food and drink.

18th June, 12 Midday to 6pm, Harpenden Common

St Albans Folk Festival

Enjoy a wonderful weekend of fantastic Folk music! Saturday’s main events include dancing by St Albans Clock Tower and outside the Abbey and free music and singing in City Centre pubs during the day. The festival concert at St Saviour’s Church at 7.30pm will feature a solo performance by celebrated singer and musician, Miranda Sykes, who has played with many of the top names on the scene.

www.stalbansfolkmusic.org.uk

Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th June, St Albans

IMAGE: St Albans Folk Festival

The Alban Pilgrimage

This magnificent procession organised by St Albans Cathedral to celebrate St Alban, Britain’s first saint, is a wonderful spectacle to behold. 12ft tall carnival puppets, representing figures from the story of St Alban, take to the streets to re-enact the historic events which lead to St Alban’s execution at the hands of the Romans. The puppets are accompanied by people of all ages dressed as lions, Roman soldiers, angels, chariots and more, resulting in a stunning spectacle of colour and celebration. https://www. stalbanscathedral.org/

Saturday 25th June, Procession Starts at 11am at St Peter’s Church, St Albans





Childwickbury Arts Fair

Showcasing art and craft, in the beautiful grounds of the Childwickbury Estate, witness the creative process in action and engage with over sixty artists and craftspeople from all over the UK. A relaxed atmosphere provides an informal gallery experience where visitors can buy directly from the artists. Fine art, printmaking, ceramics, jewellery, glass, textiles, sculpture, and more. With delicious food and drink and free arty activities for children, it’s a perfect summer’s day out. www.childwickburyarts.com

Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd July, Childwickbury Estate, St Albans

Wildfest

A great family day out in St Albans where you can explore wildlife in and around Verulamium Park. There will be information stands, bird watching, sweep netting, tree walks, scavengers hunts, river dipping, butterfly walks, nature crafts, storytelling and more- lots of opportunities for people to learn about local wildlife conservation and how they can get involved. Organised by The Herts & Middlesex Wildlife Trust, Wildfest is a celebration of the wonderful wildlife that lives alongside us, plus the great variety of local organisations and groups that look after it and protect our wild spaces. Meet conservation experts and volunteers, explore the local wildlife in and around Verulamium Park, learn about what is going on locally and how you can get involved. Come along and go wild!

Saturday 2 July, 10am – 2pm, Verulamium Park

St Michael’s Folk Evening

After an overture by St Michael’s bellringers, enjoy traditional Morris dancing in the street, Maypole dancing and a ukulele band in the school yard, and the wonderful community spirit of St Michael’s Village. Upbeat music will feature inside and out from the Swan Vesta Social Club in St Michael’s ​Churchyard, a brilliant line-up of bands in the Six Bells pub and quieter music and singing at the Waffle House.

Wednesday 6th July, 7.15pm, St Michael’s Street

Larks in the Parks

​Larks in the Parks is a popular event, offering a day of fun and entertainment for all the family, where communities come together in a nearby green space to enjoy a picnic with neighbours. Entertainment includes live music, bands, activities, rides, crafts, inflatables, cake stalls and a Giant Bubbleologist!

Sunday 10th July, 12-midday to 5pm, Various Parks – Victoria Playing Field, Fleetville Community Centre, Batford Springs & Cottonmill Community & Cycling Hub

Tudor Summer

Join St Albans Cathedral to be transported back 400 years for a summer of Tudor-filled events, talks and performances. Including History Alive: Talk to the Tudors every Saturday throughout August where costumed guides re-enact characters from Tudor’s coloured past. https://www. stalbanscathedral.org/

Various events throughout June to September, St Albans Cathedral

IMAGE: Tudor Summer at St Albans Cathedral ©Emma Collins

St Albans Comedy Garden

St Albans Comedy Garden promises the ultimate remedy this summer with five nights of stupendous open-air stand-up comedy in ​the glorious ​surroundings of Verulamium Park. Starring the finest comedians of the moment including, BAFTA and Perrier Award winner Dylan Moran and the guv’nor himself, Al Murray.

27th to 31st July, Various Times, Verulamium Park

Legends Festival

The UK’s largest celebration of the world’s greatest pop and rock acts is steaming into St Albans. With an incredible line up, everyone will love this unforgettable weekend of live music. Bring your own picnic and sing along to ten of the world’s biggest arena tribute acts that will play on a massive outdoor stage over two days. The Legends Festival enshrines each star’s legacy allowing fans a chance, once again, to enjoy the majesty of their world-renowned performances.

29th – 30th July, 12 Midday to 10.20pm, The Showground, St Albans

Where to Stay

Accommodation ranges from small and intimate bed and breakfasts to large hotels including the White Hart Hotel & Restaurant and the Travelodge, both in the centre of town, the stunning country style Manor hotel, St Michaels Manor, luxurious Sopwell House and the Victorian Grade II listed Torrington Hall.

Chair of St Albans BID, Harry Kinsley, says:

“We are incredibly proud to have such a diverse and exciting number of events in St Albans this summer- all promising to draw big crowds of visitors and locals to the city centre and ensure a brilliant buzz is in town. These events are a fantastic showcase of what St Albans has to offer and we are delighted to welcome people to eat, drink, shop and enjoy the vibrancy of our wonderful city.”

Discover more at www.enjoystalbans.com