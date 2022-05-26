There’s nothing like some fresh air to put a spring in your step. It’s time to get out there and join BBC Northern Ireland for the launch of The Big Walk

During the past few years walking has become increasingly popular right across Northern Ireland, as many people have been discovering, and in some cases rediscovering, great places to get out and about.

Over the next eight weeks, presenters from BBC Northern Ireland will team up to take to the highways and byways across all six counties of Northern Ireland.

The Big Walk series begins on Sunday (May 29) on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds at 6.30pm, with Declan Harvey and Lynette Fay, who take a dander and chat as they walk around Florence Court in County Fermanagh, meeting people along the way.

Declan Harvey says: “We’re delighted to be getting out and about and meeting everyone again after the past couple of years. Most of us are now more appreciative of the beautiful scenery on our doorstep, so we’d like to come along and explore it with you.”

Lynette Fay says: “Get in touch – tell us about your favourite walk, what you love about it, and why it is worth a visit, and your favourite BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle presenter could be on their way to join you for a stroll.”