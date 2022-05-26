Three people have been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Liverpool city centre on Wednesday

At 7.10pm officers were called to a report that a teenager had suffered a wound under his arm after being assaulted in Campbell Square by another male with a knife. It is believed that the victim, who had been travelling in to the city on the No. 80 bus, had been involved in a verbal argument with some other boys on the bus.

They all got off the bus on Hanover Street and went their separate ways, but not long after the victim and his friends were approached by the males they had seen on the bus, one of whom had a knife. The victim received a small stab wound to his arm pit and the offenders ran off.

Fortunately the victim’s injury did not require hospital treatment.

Three males aged 15, 15 and 17 from Anfield, Litherland and Crosby respectively were located and arrested by officers. The 15-year-old from Anfield has been arrested on suspicion of Section 47 assault and the other two males, were arrested on suspicion of affray. A knife believed to have been used in the attack has also been recovered.

Detective Inspector Tony Roberts, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries after a teenager was stabbed in Liverpool city centre this evening and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack, or who witnessed an argument between two groups of teenagers on the No 80 bus coming in to town shortly before 7pm”.

If you have any information about this incident, please DM their social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting incident reference 0903 of 25 May.