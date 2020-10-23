£500 reward to help find wanted Hove man Ryan McLean

Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Hove man Ryan McLean.

The 37-year-old is wanted in connection with committing criminal damage and witness intimidation last month.

Ryan who is white, 5’ 6”, of stocky build with dark hair and brown eyes, has links to Brighton and Hove and also the Liverpool area.

Detective Inspector Glenn Taylor said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has seen Ryan or has any information about his whereabouts. Please call us immediately.”

If you see him do not approach him. Ring 999 quoting serial 370 of 20/10.