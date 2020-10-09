Police are appealing for witnesses after a girl was hit by a projectile in Pulborough.

Around 3pm on Monday (October 5), the six-year-old girl was playing in the park opposite St Mary’s Infant School in Link Lane, when she was hit in the face by a projectile narrowly missing her eye.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged. A 13-year-old boy was arrested for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

There was a number of people present in the park at the time of the incident, and police are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 778 of 05/10