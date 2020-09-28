Four teenagers have been identified in relation to an incident at a Worthing park.

A 13-year-old local boy sustained life-changing injuries after falling from a swing at the park known as ‘Kitty’s Field’, off Dominion Road, on 8 September. He currently remains in hospital.

Four teenagers voluntarily attended police interview in response to a police appeal for information, and are fully assisting officers with their enquiries. No other persons are being sought.

We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we investigate this incident, and we would we urge people not to speculate as we seek to establish the full circumstances.