A 15-year-old boy and two men aged 18 and 20 were arrested in connection with the incidents

Three arrests have been made by officers investigating a robbery, an attempted robbery and a public order offence in Canterbury.

The incidents are reported to have happened between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Friday 18 September 2020.

At 10.30pm a woman was approached in Dane John Gardens by a number of men who demanded cigarettes from her. When the victim replied she had none they became abusive.

At 10.33pm a man and a woman were approached by a number of men in Castle Street. One of them demanded the woman’s watch. She refused to hand it over and they left the area.

At 11.30pm in Station Road East a man was reported to have been punched and had his belongings stolen.

A 15-year-old boy and two men aged 18 and 20 were arrested on the same day in connection with the incidents and have been bailed to the police station pending further enquiries.

Investigating officers would like to thank all those who have already come forward with information. Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or believes they could have seen or heard something during the evening which will assist enquiries, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/167488/20.