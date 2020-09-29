15 year old Josh Reeson has been identified as the boy who tragically died in York on Sunday (27 September), after taking illegal drugs.

Specially trained officers continue to support the family and we ask that their privacy is respected at this extremely devastating time.

Two 14 year old boys who were arrested have now been Released Under Investigation pending further enquiries.

A 15 year old girl, a 16 year old boy, a 33 year old woman and a 37 year old man all remain in police custody.

If anyone has any information about the incident, or if you saw a group of teenagers in the Fulford area of York in the early hours of Sunday 27 September, please get in touch with police.

Dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12200169915.