A 16-year-old girl was riding a black 50cc motorcycle rammed off her bike St Johns Road, Colchester,

Police e are appealing for witnesses following a road incident which resulted in a girl receiving injuries.

A 16-year-old girl was riding a black 50cc motorcycle on St Johns Road, Colchester, on the approach to the junction with Ipswich Road.

It’s reported a red postal van bumped off the pavement in front of the motorcycle causing the girl to take action to avoid a collision and led to her coming off the motorcycle and sustaining injuries.

Any witnesses are asked to contact PC Tim Coe at the Stanway Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 485 of 3 October.