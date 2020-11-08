At around 6.40pm yesterday (7/11) officers were called to Springfield, Milton Keynes following an altercation in Tyburn Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital from Kenwood Gate after sustaining wounds to his chest. He sadly died from his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

There is currently a large police presence in the area which is likely to remain for some time while the investigation continues and officers will be carrying out house to house enquiries.

A boy, aged 16 from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Deputy Local Area Commander for Milton Keynes, Chief Inspector Kelly Gardner, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who has lost his life.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out as part of a thorough investigation. This will include our neighbourhood police officers, who will be in the area all week.

“If you have any concerns feel free to approach and talk to these officers.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are currently working to establish the circumstances of this incident in which a boy has tragically died.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about what may have happened to please come forward as well as those who may have been in this area between 6.25pm and 6.50pm.

“I would appeal for drivers to check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with our investigation.

“Also if you have CCTV in the local area, I would asked you to please check this and if there is anything which could relate to this case to get in touch and share this with us.

“You can contact police by calling the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting the reference number 43200364814.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”