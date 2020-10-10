A 17-year-old has been arrested following a drugs warrant in Swindon

Officers from the Stratton, Central North and West Neighbourhood Teams conducted two warrants on Thursday with assistance from specialist departments.

At one address in Penhill, a large amount of suspected class A drugs were located. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and taken to Gablecross custody for questioning.

He’s since been released under investigation while further enquiries are conducted.

PC Beth Vinnicombe said: “As well as the suspected class A drugs located, we also seized mobile phones and cash.

“Warrants like this are often conducted as a result of information received from the local community about ongoing issues in their neighbourhood. I’d like to thank those people who may have submitted intelligence to help us build a better picture of the drugs activity ongoing in the area, and I’d also like to thank all officers involved.

“I’d continue to urge members of the public to report their concerns or any suspicious incidents in their neighbourhood so the appropriate action can be taken.”