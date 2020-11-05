A 17-year-old has been jailed for attacking two teenagers with a knife during an altercation in Blackburn

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced yesterday to six years and eight months, after pleading guilty to section 18 wounding and causing actual bodily harm.

He was also served with an indefinite restraining order to prevent him from contacting the victims.

Police officers gave first aid at the scene of the incident which happened on Ullswater Close, Blackburn at around 11pm on October 30th 2019.

The first victim suffered a 5cm stab wound to his abdomen resulting in injuries to his liver and lungs, and also caused a build-up of fluid around his heart.

The second victim fortunately only sustained minor injuries.