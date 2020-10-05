A 19-year-old drug dealer has been handed four years in prison after pleading guilty to drugs offences at Northampton Crown Court

Cameron Owen, 19, of Blackfriars, Rushden, pleaded guilty to five offences in total, three of which involved police officers stopping cars he was in and Class A drugs being found inside.

On two of these occasions, Owen attempted to make off, disposing of the drugs as he ran. However officers caught up with him on both occasions and he was arrested and subsequently charged.

On a fourth occasion, officers raided a house in Windmill Avenue, Raunds, and a quantity of Class A drugs were found. Owen was subsequently charged in connection with the find.

On the final occasion, Owen was stopped in a car and found to be in possession of a machete as well as Class A drugs.

At Northampton Crown Court last week, Owen was sentenced to 3 ½ years for being involved in the supply of Class A drugs & 6 months for possession of a bladed article, making his total sentence four years.

Lead Investigator, DC Drage from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious & Organised Crime Team, said: “I am pleased to see Cameron Owen handed a prison sentence for his crimes and I hope he uses his time behind bars to reflect on the choices he has so far made in life in order to make better ones when he comes out.

“Owen thought he was untouchable, as so many drug dealers do, but as this case shows, he wasn’t.

“I hope this case is a lesson to other people involved in the supply of drugs – we are watching you, we know more about you than you think and we will be there at the inevitable moment you slip up.