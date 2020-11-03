A 20-year-old woman was found with a laceration to her stomach a man has been charged and appeared in court

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after police responded to a report of a stabbing in Havelock Road, Hastings, on 26 October.

A 20-year-old woman was found with a minor laceration to her stomach and was taken to hospital. She was treated and later released.

Sam Secord, 28, unemployed, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, was arrested and charged and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (30 October 30). He was released on conditional court bail to next appear before Lewes Crown Court on 27 November.

A 39-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a Class B drug, affray, possession of a knife in a public place and two counts of common assault has been released on conditional bail until 23 November.