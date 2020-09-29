A 23 year old Basingstoke man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of psychoactive substance nitrous oxide.

The man was detained by officers from Basingstoke’s High Harm Team in St Peter’s Road at around 2pm on September 27.

A quantity of cannabis, a lock knife, nitrous oxide cannisters and a quantity of cash and suspected counterfeit cash were seized during subsequent searches.

The man has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.