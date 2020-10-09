Police have released CCTV images of three men officers would like to speak to following an incident of violent disorder in Milton Keynes.

At around 2.20pm on Wednesday (7/10) the victim, a 23-year-old man, was assaulted by three unknown men who hit him with a metal baton and attempted to stab him with a knife in Dodkin, Beanhill.

Another person attempted to intervene and calm the situation and was assaulted in the process with the metal baton and punched in the head.

Neither victim required hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC Barry Gargett based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I believe the men in these images may have vital information that would help with our investigation.

“If you recognise these men, or if you believe one of them could be you, please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have any information relating to this incident, if you witnessed it or have dash-cam footage of the area at the time, please come forward.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200315917.