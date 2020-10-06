Police have released CCTV images of a man we would like to identify in connection with a disorder that occurred in Penhill last month.

Officers were called at approximately 4.50pm on Wednesday, September 16, to reports of one man carrying a knife and a teenager with a metal pole, which turned out to be a pool cue, at the BP petrol station in Cricklade Road.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. One fled the scene in a grey Audi A4 and was arrested shortly afterwards in Marlborough along with the driver after the vehicle was stopped by officers.

A 30-year-old man from Royal Wootton Bassett was arrested on suspicion of affray, while a 16-year-old boy from Amesbury was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Following an extensive search of the Penhill area, an 18-year-old man from Penhill was arrested at his home address on suspicion of affray and intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either way offence.

Two further arrests were made in relation to this incident, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man. The 20-year-old has been released on bail while the other four have been released under investigation.

We are appealing for information regarding the man pictured, who was seen wearing a black hooded jumper, black shorts and black trainers, as well as a black backpack and a black mask over his face.

Anyone who recognises this man or was present at the time of the assault and could have dash cam footage that could assist with our enquiries is asked to call us on 101 and quote crime reference number 54200093471.