Sixteenth arrest in child abduction investigation.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, 29 September, detectives investigating the abduction of Bilal, Mohammed Ebrar and Mohammed Yassen made another arrest following their abduction from an address on Thursday, 20 August.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at an address on High Street in Thornton Heath on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been taken to a south London police station.

The search for the three children, and their father, Imran Safi, continues.