A 37 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been charged

A man has been charged with murder after a man died following an incident in #Westcliff

A 37 year-old man was found with head injuries in Fleetwood Avenue at around 1.05pm on Tuesday 22 September.

He was taken to hospital but, sadly, died there over the weekend.

A 37 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and has now been charged.

He has appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court.

Police still need anyone who was in the area of the library and the bus stop on London Road between 5am and 1.30pm to come forward.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “If you walked through that area, drove past there, or parked your car there I need you to speak to my team.

“We particularly need to speak to a an in his 70s sitting outside the library or anyone who used the walkway between Ronald Park Avenue and Fleetwood Avenue.”

Another man arrested remains on bail until 20 October.