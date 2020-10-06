A 41-year-old Barnsley man who admitted killing his estranged wife has been jailed for life

“We would urge anyone who is suffering domestic violence, or who thinks someone they know may be, to tell someone about it.

“We hope this message might save even one other family from having to endure the nightmare we have endured following Vicky’s murder.”

Speaking after sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Ben Wood said: “Once more I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Victoria’s family and friends, as they try to process the loss of their loved one.

“Woodhall is a dangerous, violent individual and I am pleased he has been handed a lengthy prison term for his crime.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to recognise the efforts of the investigative team of officers and staff who worked tirelessly on this case as well as those officers who first attended the scene; all have shown compassion and professionalism throughout.

“Their relentless commitment to securing justice for Victoria and her family has led to a successful conviction for a very serious crime.

“To the witnesses at the scene, I also extend my thanks. You saw something truly horrific, but were so helpful with our initial enquiries and supportive throughout our investigation.