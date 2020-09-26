A 46-year-old man from Andover, had pulled into a layby with another vehicle before being assaulted by the driver

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on the A3093 in Andover yesterday (24 September).

The victim, a 46-year-old man from Andover, had pulled into a layby at around 7am with another vehicle before being assaulted by the driver.

He suffered injuries to his legs and face as a result.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, he has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Officers investigating have made a number of enquiries and are now asking you for help.

Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you saw two men in a layby on the A3093?

Anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44200370483.