Police officers from Hampshire are appealing for witnesses after a 5-year-old girl was approached by a suspicious man in Chandler’s Ford yesterday (1 October).

Officers were called to reports of a suspicious incident whereby a man, not known to the child, reportedly drove alongside her and asked her to get into the car on Ashdown Road, Chandler’s Ford at around 6pm yesterday evening (1 October). No offences have taken place.

However, they would like to speak to the man in connection with the incident. He is described as being aged 35 to 45, white hair, wearing a black coat and was seen driving a black vehicle.

Did you see what happened? Did you see a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident? Or perhaps you have CCTV or a video doorbell footage which may prove useful in our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44200381441.