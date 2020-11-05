A 52-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested by police investigating an offensive video posted on Twitter

A man has today been arrested after a racist blackface video which mocked Katie Price’s disabled son Harvey was circulated on social media.

Officers arrested the man, 52, from Hastings, at around 4.40am on suspicion of sending by public communication network an ‘offensive’ message. He remains in custody.

The arrest comes after a cruel clip showing a man and woman appearing to parody Price, 42, and her son, 18, appeared on social media on Wednesday.

Police were made aware of the video around 8.40 pm on Wednesday (November 4).

