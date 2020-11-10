A 55-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found at a property in Horley.

Officers were called to the address in Upfield Close just after 8am on Monday by the ambulance service following the discovery of the body of a 62-year-old man.

A 55-year-old woman from Horley has been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the man’s death and enquiries remain ongoing.

A cordon remains in place at the address and the road is currently closed. Cordons are also in place in Hyperion Walk and Riverside in Horley.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, which is investigating the incident, said: “While it is too early to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public at this time. I would like to reassure local residents that my team will be working round the clock to follow up a number of lines of enquiry to ensure that whoever is responsible for this man’s death is brought to justice.

“The man’s next of kin is aware and we will be deploying specially trained officers to support his family as the investigation progresses.

“A number of cordons remain in place at this time and I would like to thank local residents for their support and cooperation while we carry out further enquiries.

“We are also appealing to anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, who has not already come forward, to do so straight away.”

If you can help, please contact Police quoting crime reference number PR/4520118973 on 101