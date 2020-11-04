Officers in Northampton are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted as she travelled on the number three stagecoach bus.

The incident happened between 2.35 and 3pm on Wednesday, October 28, as the teenager sat near the rear of the bus as it travelled towards the Tesco store at Mereway.

As the bus travelled along its route, a man who sat at the rear of the bus moved seats to sit closer to her and stroked/rubbed her leg three times. He is described as a black man, aged 40 to 50 years, about 5ft 6in and of a medium to large build.

He was wearing a black beanie hat, black trainers, blue and black coloured faded jeans and a black knitted type jacket, which had patches on the shoulders along with dots.

There were other passengers on the bus at the time, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen a man fitting this description on the bus.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000569938.

A 60-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further investigations.