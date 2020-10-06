A 64-year-old man was riding the cycle he was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries

Police are investigating a collision between a car and cyclist in Eastbourne. The car failed to stop and the cyclist was left with serious injuries.

The incident happened at about 10.35am on Monday 5 October on the southbound carriageway in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, between the one way exit from Morrisons and B&Q.

The 64-year-old local man riding the cycle was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, and the car, of which there is no description at present, drove off without stopping.



Sergeant Victoria Rees of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said; “We are looking for anyone who saw what happened, or who can describe or identify the car. If you were in the area at that time and have any dashcam footage we would also like to hear from you.

“We are also asking the driver of the car to contact us.

“You can contact us at collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 908 of 05/10.”