A 79-year-old man had his sleeve pulled up and a gold bracelet, which was a Sikh bangle known as a Kara was stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Slough.

Shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday 1 October the victim, a 79-year-old man, was walking in Stoke Poges Lane, Manor Park. When he was close to the speed camera, two young women approached him, one from the front and the other from behind.

One pushed his sleeve up and took the victim’s gold bracelet, which was a Sikh bangle known as a Kara, and his ring. They did not speak to him during the incident then left the scene.

The victim was not injured during the incident. No further descriptions of the offenders are currently available.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Simran Jaswal, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident in which an elderly man had his personal property stolen. Stoke Poges Lane is a busy lane which often has queuing traffic so someone may have seen something which could assist us.

“I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or who has details which could assist our investigation.”

If you have any information please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference 43200309139.