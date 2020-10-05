Police are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles which will cause significant disruption to motorists this morning, Monday 5 October.

A black BMW X5 and a red Peugeot were involved in a collision which was reported to us just after 4am this morning and happened on the A128 Brentwood Road at its junction with the B188 in Orsett.

It’s estimated the road will be closed until around midday today and motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Investigating officers are particularly appealing for the driver of an HGV which may have briefly stopped following the collision to get in touch.

Additionally anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage of it should also get in contact. We are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a black BMW X5 driving erratically before the collision at 4am.

Witnesses and anyone else with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or email collision.appeal@essex.police.uk quoting incident number 99 of 5 October.