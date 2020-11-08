A block of cocaine weighing over one kilogram was seized during a search of a property in Maidstone

Officers carried out a warrant in the Wierton Road area of Boughton Monchelsea at around 1.30pm on Friday 6 November 2020 as part of an ongoing investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Robert Edwards, 51, of Lyngs Close, Yalding, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He appeared before Medway magistrates on Saturday 7 November and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Maidstone Crown Court on 4th December 2020