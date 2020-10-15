A brazen thief who attempted to steal from a bike and was found to be in possession of a knife has been sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Robert Thomas, 34, and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of a pointed or bladed article on Thursday 6 August at North London Magistrates’ Court.

On Wednesday 30 September at Inner London Crown Court, a judge sentenced him to six months in prison. He is also required to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

At 3.45pm on Wednesday 5 August, a member of the public approached a patrolling officer just outside Euston railway station, North London, and reported that Thomas was tampering with a bag attached to a bicycle.

Thomas was then approached and searched by the officer. As he was being searched, Thomas admitted to being in possession of a Stanley knife.

The knife was seized by the officer and Thomas was subsequently arrested for being in possession of a pointed or bladed article.

BTP Police Sergeant, David Underwood, said: “Thomas has been convicted of several anti-social offences over the past year and carrying a knife in a public place is never acceptable.

“We will continue to deal with anti-social behaviour robustly and ensure that Criminal Behaviour Orders are issued to stop persistent offenders.

“The conviction is directly linked to ‘Operation Mammoth’ – a joint operation between BTP, Metropolitan Police and Camden Council to combat anti-social behaviour caused by street population.