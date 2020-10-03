A builder, a roofer, a finance officer and a care assistant are among the latest people to be convicted following a summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers

A total of 83 motorists were arrested in Sussex during the dedicated two-week campaign, which ran from 29 June to 12 July.

The operation aims to provide education and enforcement to motorists, and is run in addition to our routine roads policing activity, 365 days a year.

Of those arrested, 21 have since been convicted in court. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

Here are the latest convictions:

Andrew Jones, 56, a mechanic, of Church Avenue, Haywards Heath, was arrested in Church Avenue, Haywards Heath, on 30 June and charged with driving with 86mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 23 September, he was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was also ordered to pay a £480 fine, £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

James Scott-Brown, 21, a shop employee, of West End Lane, Henfield, was arrested on the A27 at Brighton on 30 June and charged with driving with 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 17 September, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Daniel Stevens, 36, a builder, of Downs Way, East Preston, was arrested in Alinora Avenue, Goring, on 3 July and charged with driving with 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 15 September, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Sebastian Kelly-Manning, 26, a roofer, of Williams Road, Shoreham, was arrested in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on 4 July and charged with driving with 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 15 September, he was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay a £86 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Barry Greenhead, 39, unemployed, of Prospect Lane, Havant, Hampshire, was arrested on the A283 at Steyning on 4 July, and charged with driving with 57mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving with no insurance, driving with no licence and possession of cannabis.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 8 September, he was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Lucian Gagea, 28, a builder, of Charles Road, St Leonards, was arrested in Combe Valley Way, St Leonards, on 5 July and charged with driving with 91mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 16 September, he was disqualified from driving for 23 months. He was also ordered to pay a £333 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Jamie Sullivan, 25, a scaffolder, of Flower Farm Close, Henfield, was arrested in Barrow Hill, Henfield, on 5 July, and charged with driving with 59mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving with no insurance.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 15 September, he was disqualified from driving for 15 months. He was also ordered to pay a £320 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Joseph Murray, 23, a hod carrier, of Grover Avenue, Lancing, was arrested in Wantley Hill Estate, Henfield, on 8 July, and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and failing to stop for police.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 22 September, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also received a community order requiring him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Daniel Millen, 30, a carpenter, of Devonshire Road, Hastings, was arrested in Lower Park Road, Hastings, on 10 July, and charged with driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failing to stop for police and driving with no insurance.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 24 September, he was disqualified from driving for 48 months. He also received a community order requiring him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Laura Dempster, 32, a nursing assistant, of Tangmere Gardens, Bognor Regis, was arrested in Tangmere Gardens, Bognor Regus, on 11 July and charged with driving with 86mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 21 September, she was disqualified from driving for 17 months. She was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Jemma Squirrell, 28, a telephonist, of Western Road, Lancing, was arrested in Newland Street, Worthing, on 11 July and charged with driving with 83mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 22 September, she was disqualified from driving for 17 months. She was also ordered to pay a £280 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Andrew Cross, 61, a finance officer, of Moat Croft Road, Eastbourne, was arrested in The Avenue, Eastbourne, on 11 July and charged with driving with 91mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 16 September, he was disqualified from driving for 23 months. He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Ainars Stambergs, 30, a mechanic, of Wood Street, Bognor Regis, was arrested in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on 12 July and charged with driving with 79mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 22 September, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Maria Ferreira-Da Costa, 56, a care assistant, of Church Road, Newton Abbot, Devon, was arrested in Rye Road, Rye, on 12 July and charged with driving with 95mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 15 September, she was disqualified from driving for 23 months. She also received a community order requiring her to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Details of people convicted as part of the campaign will be published on our website.

If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;

A minimum 12 month ban;

An unlimited fine;

A possible prison sentence;

A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

An increase in your car insurance costs;

Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.