A burglar who kicked a police officer causing her to fall down a flight of stairs in the West End has been jailed for three and half years

Andre Bailey, 38 of no fixed address, appeared at Southwark Crown Court via video link from custody on Friday, 16 October where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to burglary.

Bailey had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 18 September and was sentenced for both offences as follows:

Burglary – sentenced to four years imprisonment – reduced to three years due to the guilty plea entered.

Assault on an emergency worker – sentenced to nine months imprisonment – reduced to six months due to the guilty plea entered.

Sentences to run consecutively.

Police were called at around 2pm on Wednesday, 16 September to reports of a burglary at a residential building in Charing Cross Road, WC2.

Officers responded and found a man in the communal area of the building who had broken into the flat of a 90-year-old woman. The victim was not at home at the time of the burglary.

As an officer attempted to arrest him, Bailey became aggressive and kicked her in the chest causing her to fall backwards down a flight of stairs. She hit her head on a wall and was treated for minor injuries.

The officer called for emergency assistance and used CS spray to detain the man. More officers arrived at the scene and Bailey was arrested and taken into custody.

During an interview with detectives, Bailey admitted assaulting the officer but showed no remorse for his actions.

Detective Constable Nigel Pacquette, from the Central West Command Unit, said: “Bailey did everything he could to obstruct the officer in her lawful duty to arrest him. She was lucky not to have been seriously injured.

“This case highlights the very real risk with which police officers are confronted on a daily basis and the courage and professionalism officers demonstrate when doing their job. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”