A burglar who struck his victims over the head with two wine bottles has been jailed for 7 years.

Darren Rose, aged 29 years, of no fixed abode, forced his way into an address on Cross Street in Cowes armed with the bottles at around 5.30am on 26 October last year.

Rose woke a man in the address before throwing one of the bottles at him, striking him in the head, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

The man, who was known to Rose, was assaulted further with the second wine bottle, before a woman at the address bravely tried to intervene and jumped on Rose’s back.

She was shrugged off and hit in the head with the bottle, before Rose left the scene.

Both victims sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Rose was arrested later that day and charged with aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He denied the offences, but was convicted by a jury following a trial which concluded on Thursday 30 July.

Today (Thursday 9 October) Rose appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he was handed his jail sentence.

Following the sentencing, DC Mark Thomas said: “This was a violent attack which resulted in two people becoming seriously injured.