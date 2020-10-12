A burglar who targeted five businesses across Kent and Medway has been jailed

Tony Jackson was caught on CCTV breaking into the companies and was sentenced to three years and 10 months at Canterbury Crown Court.

He had denied five charges of burglary, however a jury found him guilty on 9 October 2020 following a trial.

Jackson, 51, of Redbridge Close, Chatham, targeted the companies between 6 December 2019 and 21 February 2020.

CCTV recorded him breaking into a business in Shearway Business Park, Folkestone, at around 7pm on 6 December 2019. He was seen breaking glass panels and entering an office before he stole a large quantity of cash from inside a drawer.

On 28 December he broke into a business in Caesar’s Way, Folkestone, where he gained entry through a window and went on to steal a large quantity of cash from a safe.

Between 6:15am and 7pm on 15 February 2020 Jackson targeted two businesses in Bingham Road, Sittingbourne, where on both occasions he gained entry by breaking the front doors. He stole a drill from one business and money from the second business.

On 21 February CCTV recorded Jackson breaking into a business at around 3.39am in Maidstone Road, Rochester, where he stole a drill, money and a ladder.

Investigating officers carried out various enquiries into the incidents and reviewed CCTV which showed Jackson as being responsible. Vehicle checks also linked Jackson to the areas at the time of the offences.

He was arrested on 25 February and subsequently charged with the offences. During a search of his address officers found his car which had been in the area at the time of some of the offences. Orange high visibility jackets were also recovered which were the same type as a jacket he was seen wearing during the Rochester burglary.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nicola Emery said: ‘Jackson specifically targeted premises at times he believed they would be empty.

‘During the burglaries he caused significant damage to the offices which resulted in thousands of pounds having to be spent in order to make the premises safe and secure. His actions resulted in a lengthy sentence and I hope it sends a clear message that this type of crime will not be tolerated.’